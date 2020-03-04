Coronavirus; Morocco Sets Up Thermal Monitoring Technology at Ceuta Border

The equipment is part of Morocco’s preventive measures against the spread of the coronavirus after the number of cases in Spain exceeded 160 .

Rabat – Morocco’s authorities have put in place thermal monitoring technology at the border with the Spanish enclave Ceuta in order to detect possible coronavirus cases (COVID-19).

Media outlets in Ceuta reported that people passing through the border with the Spanish enclave must have their temperature checked in a thermal monitoring machine.

No cases have been detected in Ceuta so far. Spain, however, has over 160 confirmed cases of the virus.

The temperature machine is in line with the preventive measures that Morocco has put in place to avoid the spread of the virus.

The North African country confirmed one case on Monday, but seeks to avoid further spread.

The Moroccan government measures to prevent the outbreak of the virus and its spread are in place at all airports, ports, and borders.

Health authorities also advised citizens to observe general good hygiene.

Washing hands thoroughly with soap cuts the transmission of infectious diseases. In addition to handwashing, individuals should avoid touching their faces and should cough into disposable tissues.

The government is also requesting that people who have traveled to a place where there is a Covid-19 outbreak stay away from public gatherings. They should monitor their temperature for 14 days and report to a health facility if they have any symptoms of the virus. Common symptoms include a fever, a dry cough, or fatigue.