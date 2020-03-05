Morocco’s FRMF Decides to Hold All Football Matches Without Spectators

Rabat – The Moroccan Royal Federation of Football (FRMF) will start holding all football matches in Morocco without spectators to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

FRMF announced the news yesterday in a press release on its official website, adding that the decision came in order to protect team players, coaches, and supporters from the COVID-19 outbreak, which is more likely to spread in large gatherings.

The concerned leagues include the Professional National Football League (LNFP), the Amateur League (LNFA), the Diversified league (LNFD), the Women’s National Football League (LNFF), as well as local and regional competitions.

The FRMF decision, taken in cooperation with Moroccan authorities, adds to the preventive measures initiated to tackle the spread of COVID-19 in Morocco.

Morocco has confirmed two cases of COVID-19 in the country.

The first recorded case of the virus is a Moroccan man residing in Italy who arrived in Morocco this month by plane and made contact with at least 104 people.

The second carrier of the virus, similar to the first case, is a woman who recently arrived from Italy by plane.

Both patients are currently under quarantine and receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Casablanca.

Morocco’s Ministry of Health identified the 104 people who made contact with the first recorded carrier and will be testing their temperature every two days.

Major events have been canceled in Morocco as a preventive measure, including the International Agricultural Exhibition (SIAM) in Meknes and the Crans Montana conference in Dakhla.

Globally, COVID-19 has infected more than 95,000 people and claimed 3,000 lives so far.

The World Health Organization (WHO) pledged to support Morocco with all the necessary equipment and expertise in case of an outbreak while affirming that the country has the technical skills needed to face the epidemic.