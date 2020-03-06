Morocco Investigates Leak of Flight List Including Patient with COVID-19 Symptoms

A list of the passengers of the flight the first Moroccan patient with coronavirus flew back to Morocco has gone viral on social media.

Rabat – The Court of First Instance in Casablanca has opened an investigation into the circulation of a flight list showing the names of passengers who arrived in Morocco on the same flight as an individual who presented symptoms of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The court ruled that the act could “constitute a criminal offense because of the disclosure of professional secrecy, defamation, and violation of personal data.”

The public prosecutor’s office has, therefore, ordered the opening of a judicial investigation into the case.

Health officials confirmed the first case of coronavirus in Morocco on Monday. A man in his 30s brought the virus from Italy, where he holds residency.

The man made contact with 104 people on the flight to Morocco. The Ministry of Health said all people at risk are under medical observation, and others are asked to take their temperature twice a day.

On Thursday, Morocco confirmed the second person has contracted the virus and is in a critical condition. The carrier of the virus is an 89-year old woman who suffers a chronic disease which weakens her immune system.

Health authorities managed to identify all people who made contact with the woman in order to detect any other possible cases.

Head of government Saad Eddine El Othmani said on Thursday that the current epidemiological situation in Morocco is normal and is at the same level as most countries in the world.

“We are an open country, but in return we are ready to face any development,” he said.

The PM emphasized the need of taking essential individual preventive measures laid out by the Ministry of Health.

The ministry warned that people should wash their hands regularly, and cover their nose and mouth while sneezing and coughing.

El Othmani also asked people to stop sharing false information related to the coronavirus; deploring the increase of fake news in all its forms.