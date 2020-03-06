Azelio Inaugurates Renewable Energy Storage Project at Ouarzazate Noor Complex

Azelio delivered its first electricity output in Morocco in December 2019.

Rabat – Swedish company Azelio officially launched its renewable energy storage project at Noor Ouarzazate solar complex in Morocco on Thursday.

Several high profile officials, including government representatives and officials from the World Bank, attended the inauguration ceremony.

In a statement to announce the completion of the installation, Azelio said that the 24h clean power production is a “partial result in a joint technical and business development agreement with Morocco’s Agency for Sustainable Energy (MASEN).”

The company will carry out an audit of the storage facility during the first quarter of 2020. It will then initiate commercial installations later the same year, “followed by volume production in 2021,” according to the statement.

The company shared ambition about the project and its collaboration with MASEN.

“We have an ambitious development and commercialization of our technology, where Masen’s profound experience in renewable energy is of great value. Being present in one of the world’s leading arenas for renewable energy marks a big step,” Jonas Eklind, CEO of Azelio said.

The company said it has developed a solution to store renewable energy from solar and wind power. It seeks to make production available all hours of the day as “electricity and heat.”

The project will use “recycled aluminum as a storage medium, containing no rare minerals and suffers no reduced capacity over time.”

The system is scalable from 100 kW to 100 MW and fills a void in the market, working towards the goal of universal access to affordable and sustainable energy, the company said.

MASEN said the collaboration with Azelio is a good example of the agency’s Research and Development strategy to “evaluate, co-develop and promote disruptive solutions.”

The CEO of MASEN said: “We are proud to have Azelio’s energy storage represented on Noor Ouarzazate solar complex.”

Ouarzazate Solar Power Station is one of the most powerful energy hubs in the country and across the world.

The Ouarzazate project is part of Morocco’s ambition to become a world leader in renewable energy.

The Noor Ouarzazate complex produces enough electricity to power a city the size of Prague, or twice the size of Marrakech, CNN said last year.

It is built on an area of more than 3,000 hectares, the size of 3,500 football fields, added CNN.

Morocco announced that it produced 35% of its electricity output from renewable energy sources by the end of 2018.

The North African country’s ultimate goal is to generate 42% of its electricity from renewable energies by the end of 2020.

Like several multinational companies, Azelio is present in Morocco with other activities, as well.

In December, Azelio announced in December 2019 that its verification project in Morocco has delivered electricity output for the first time.