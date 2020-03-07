Organizers Postpone Morocco’s Rallye Aicha des Gazelles

Morocco has decided to cancel national events and hold football games without supporters to limit the outbreak of the COVID-19.

Rabat – The organizers of the Rallye Aicha des Gazelles have decided to cancel the women-only race to comply with Morocco’s preventative measures against the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Since its inception in 1990, Rallye Aicha des Gazelles invites women aged 18 to 71 from around the globe to compete in a race through Morocco’s desert. The off-road race is held in the old school way, with no speed limits or electronic navigation systems.

The new date for the 30th Rallye Aicha des Gazelles is now set for September 26.

“Following the decision of the Moroccan government, we regret to announce that we are forced to postpone the 30th Rallye Aicha des Gazelles du Maroc,” said the organizers in a Facebook post.

Morocco has canceled many events, including conferences, forums, and cultural and sporting events over fears of the spread of the virus.

Most recently, Morocco canceled the Crans Montana Forum in Dakhla, southern Morocco, which brings together officials and representatives from around the globe to discuss different themes.

Morocco has so far confirmed two cases of COVID-19 with no fatalities, although one patient, an 89-year-old woman with a chronic illness, is in critical condition. Moroccan authorities are coordinating efforts to limit the spread of the epidemic and identify people with the virus symptoms early on.

The COVID-19 caused an economic disruption worldwide and is set to inflict a loss of 100,000 tourists to Morocco in March.

The Association for the Hotel Industry recorded 10,000 accommodation cancellations in Marrakech since the outbreak, in addition to a drop in flight bookings at Royal Air Maroc (RAM).

The cancellations are projected to increase as the confirmed cases grow in Africa, according to a source within the Ministry of Tourism.