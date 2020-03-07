Morocco Proposes Rabat, Casablanca to Host 2019/20 Interclub Finals

A final decision from the CAF Emergency Committee is expected on March 12, 2020.

Rabat – The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) has proposed the cities of Rabat and Casablanca to host the finals of the CAF Confederation Cup 2019/20 and the Champions League 2019/20, respectively.

“With regards to the inaugural one-match for the finals of the Total CAF Champions League 2019/20 and Total CAF Confederation Cup 2019/20, three Member Associations have submitted bids during the 11 – 20 February 2020 timeline,” the Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced on Friday.

For the Total CAF Champions League 2019/20, the three bids are Cameroon’s Japoma Stadium (Douala), Morocco’s Mohammed V Sports Stadium (Casablanca), and Tunisia’s Rades Olympic Stadium (Tunis), the source added.

Regarding the Total CAF Confederation Cup 2019/20, Morocco has submitted its bid to host the final at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Stadium in Rabat.

The ad hoc committee, chaired by CAF 1st Vice President Constant Omari Selemani, will review and evaluate the received bids, taking into consideration key facilities such as infrastructure and accommodation.

A final decision from the CAF Emergency Committee is expected on March 12, 2020.

At its meeting last June, the CAF Executive Committee decided on a single match for the finals of the Interclub competitions.