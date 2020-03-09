Morocco Dominates Sahel International Cycling Tour in Mauritania

22-year-old Moroccan cyclist Al Houcaine Sabbahi beat out the competition to win the International Tour.

Rabat – The Moroccan cycling team won the 2020 International Tour Cycling of Mauritania, picking up victories in both the individual and the team categories.

The third International Cycling Tour kicked off on March 3 with the participation of 59 competitors from 11 countries under the banner “Youth: Hope of Tomorrow.”

22-year-old Moroccan cyclist Al Houcaine Sabbahi won both the fourth and the fifth leg of the individual competition.

The Moroccan team came in first place with a time of 37h52m11s, followed by France with 38h31m32s and Algeria with 39h16m44s.

Abdelaati Saadoune led Morocco’s national team, comprised of Al Houcaine Sabbahi, Lahcen Sabbahi, Mohammed Ibrouk, Bensalah Driss, and Yasser Tahiri.

The Mauritanian Minister of Employment, Youth, and Sports highlighted the importance of the cycling tour that plays a major role in the development of tourism in Mauritania.

The president of the Mauritanian cycling federation, Abderrahmane Ethmane, celebrated the good course of the race despite difficult conditions in the first leg.

The first leg of the tour is known for harsh weather conditions, given its geographic position. Competitors crossed 110 kilometers of desert battling high wind and heat.

France won last year’s competition, followed by Libya in second place and Morocco in third.

Morocco recently secured its place in the Olympic cycling event in Tokyo 2020, the third qualification in a row for Moroccan cyclists after London 2012 and Rio 2016.