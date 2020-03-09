In an effort to boost transparency around COVID-19, Morocco’s health ministry reported 12 new suspected cases that tested negative.

Rabat – Morocco has tested 12 more people with suspected cases of COVID-19, but the tests came back negative, revealing no new cases.

So far, Morocco has carried out the test on 62 people suspected to have the virus, according to the Ministry of Health. Only two have tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The Ministry of Health relayed the information as part of its policy of transparency on the coronavirus epidemiological situation.

Chinese health officials initially tamped down reports of a novel coronavirus in the eastern city of Wuhan in December. But they were forced to adopt a more transparent stance when the outbreak escalated rapidly in January.

In Iran, disputes between authorities fueled distrust in the government’s official figures.

On February 24, when Iran announced 12 deaths from the coronavirus, an MP representing the worst-hit region at the time said the figure was far too low. MP Ahmad Amirabadi Farahani said there had been at least 50 deaths in the city of Qom, the epicenter of the Iranian outbreak.

In the two weeks since, Iran’s official death toll from the virus has reached 237 and its official case count has reached 7,161.

Just one week ago, Morocco recorded its first case of COVID-19 on March 2. The patient was a Moroccan who contracted the virus in Italy.

On March 4, Morocco recorded its second case of the virus, an 89-year-old Moroccan woman who also became infected in Italy. The health ministry announced the woman, who suffers from an underlying chronic illness, is in quarantine in a Casablanca hospital.

Morocco has not recorded any cases of patients catching COVID-19 within the country.