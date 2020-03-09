Spanish Newspaper Dubs Morocco's Achraf Hakimi a ‘Real Gem’

Moscow – Moroccan international football player Achraf Hakimi cemented his status on Saturday as one of the biggest stars in Germany’s Bundesliga league when he led his team Borussia Dortmund to its fourth consecutive win.

Hakimi scored the deciding goal in the 71st minute against Borussia Mönchengladbach in a hard-fought 2-1 victory.

The young wing-back has been in red-hot form this season and played an instrumental role in Dortmund’s success.

He has scored three goals and provided ten assists in 25 league appearances. The tally makes him the highest-assisting defender in the Bundesliga, and four out of the ten assists have come in his last five appearances.

The 21-year-old is currently in his last year of a two-year loan deal from Real Madrid to Borussia Dortmund. At the German club, Hakimi has grown to become one of the world’s best wing-backs and his stellar performances have not gone unnoticed by international media.

“There are few players in that position who are so profound and has his ability to make decisive passes and score,” wrote Spain’s biggest sports newspaper, Marca. “And he is only 21 years old. He is a real gem.”

The newspaper has more than 2.5 million daily readers and is the country’s most-read paper.

“Achraf must return to Real Madrid in June and the club are already rubbing their hands,” the paper added.

“He has become a more mature player, as happened to Carvajal in his time in the Bundesliga, but he is also very versatile since he can play both on the right and left side, although it is also true that he is at his best when playing with three central midfielders and he can play with freedom.”

Hakimi’s future is currently uncertain, and the young star announced during the winter that he is unsure where he will play next season. Real Madrid is stacked on the wing-back position and may not be able to promise the amount of first-time football that Hakimi demands.

Staying in Dortmund could be an option, but Real is expected to ask for a hefty sum that the 21-year-old’s current club may not be ready to pay. Bayern Munich has also shown interest in Hakimi.

Borussia Dortmund is currently placed second in the German top-flight with 51 points, four behind reigning champions Bayern Munich. With nine remaining games, Hakimi seeks to end Bayern Munich’s winning streak of seven consecutive league titles.

Dortmund also still has a shot at winning the Champions League. The Germans are scheduled to play the second leg of the round of 16 fixture against Paris-Saint-Germain on Wednesday. The match will be played behind closed doors as a measure to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The German club leads 2-1 on aggregate. Hakimi has four goals in seven matches in Europe’s greatest club competition, a tally that beats those of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi this season.