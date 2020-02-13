Morocco’s Football Star Achraf Hakimi Becomes Father to 1st Child

The football player has an astonishing career and a beautiful family at a very early age.

Rabat – Moroccan international football player Achraf Hakimi has become a father for the first time after his partner, Hiba Abouk, gave birth to a little girl.

The Moroccan football star who currently plays for German giants Borussia Dortmund announced the birth on Wednesday.

In an Instagram post, the football player shared a photo of a baby’s tiny foot, surrounded by his hand and his partner’s hand.

Hakimi announced Abouk’s pregnancy In October 2019. The Spanish actress is 33-years old. The two celebrities started dating in July 2018.

They announced their relationship publicly in August of the same year, and they have been sharing lovely photos together ever since.

“Thanks Hiba for making me feel the best feeling that can exist, and for being my life partner and my best friend! I love you!” the football player wrote in Spanish after he announced his partner’s pregnancy.

At only 21 years old, the football player already has a successful career at the international and national levels.

Hakimi is one of the key football players with Dortmund and Morocco’s national football team. The football player is among the Atlas Lions’ A-list players, having played in both African Cup of Nations in 2019 and the 2018 World Cup matches with the national team.

In January, Hakimi received the 2019 African Youth Player of the Year award, becoming the first player to win the decoration twice in a row, after his first win in 2018.

Hakimi also received the 2019 Young Arab Player of the Year award in a ceremony in Dubai on Sunday, December 29.