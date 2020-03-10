COVID-19; Royal Air Maroc Suspends All Flights to Italy

The measure comes a few days after the flag carrier suspended flights to and from Venice and Milan as part of preventive precautions.

Rabat – Morocco’s national carrier, Royal Air Maroc (RAM), announced today its decision to suspend all flights to Italy amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19.

RAM’s decision to halt all flights to Italy comes a few days after the airline said it will suspend air operations in Venice and Milan due to the increase of COVID-19 cases in Italy.

The company invited those interested in more information about the epidemic to call Morocco’s Ministry of Health (+212 801 004 747) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (+212 537 663 300).

The epidemic has been rapidly expanding in Italy, where more than 400 people have died from the virus.

Over 9,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the country and the Italian government recently announced a nationwide lockdown, affecting 60 million people.

The COVID-19 death toll has passed 4,000 worldwide, with more than 114,000 infections. The vast majority of deaths and infections are registered in China.

Read Also: Morocco Confirms 3rd Case of Coronavirus

Morocco’s Ministry of Health confirmed the country’s third case of COVID-19 today, March 10.

The patient is a French tourist who arrived in the country on March 7. After suffering respiratory difficulties, the tourist sought medical attention on March 8 and was tested for the virus.

Out of the three confirmed cases, only one patient, an 89-year-old woman, is in critical condition. The patient, who arrived in Morocco from Italy, suffers from a chronic disease that weakens her immune system.