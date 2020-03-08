Coronavirus: Royal Air Maroc Suspends Flights to Venice, Milan

Both carriers of Morocco’s confirmed COVID-19 cases came from Italy.

Rabat – Morocco’s national carrier, Royal Air Maroc (RAM), is temporarily suspending flights to Milan and Venice amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The decision comes into effect today, March 8.

Italy is one of the European countries with the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases. At least 5,883 people have contracted the virus while 233 patients have died.

The cases are mostly reported in Lombardy, one of the hardest-hit regions in northern Italy.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, according to the New York Post, ordered a complete lockdown in Venice and Milan.

China remains the country with the highest infection and fatality rates, with 80,695 confirmed cases and at least 3,097 deaths.

In South Korea, around 7,134 people have been infected and 50 have died.

Moroccan health officials assured that the COVID-19 outbreak in Morocco is under control, with only two confirmed cases. Both patients arrived in Morocco from Italy.

The Pasteur Institute in Morocco confirmed the first case on March 2 and the second on March 5.

The second case, an 89-year-old woman, is in critical condition. The woman suffers a chronic disease that weakens her immune system.

RAM’s decision is part of Morocco’s preventative measures in place to counter the outbreak of the illness in the country.

In January, RAM announced the suspension of flights to Beijing due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

On March 6, RAM said that it implemented “new measures to meet the country’s temporary restrictions and to assist its passengers efficiently.”

Customers who purchased tickets before March 31 have the option to either postpone their trip until May 31, free of charge and “up to 72 hours before departure time,” or to cancel their trip altogether, at no charge, “up to 72 hours before departure time, in exchange for a travel voucher of the same fare class valid for 6 months.”

The airline invites customers to contact its call center for further information.