Laayoune Police Arrest 5 Suspects Active in Organizing Irregular Migration

Four of the suspects are Moroccan nationals.

Rabat – Police in Laayoune, southern Morocco, arrested five aspects on Tuesday, March 10, for their active involvement in an irregular migration and human smuggling network.

Police arrested the suspects as they were preparing to transport 11 foreign would-be migrants, including three women and two minors.

Four of the suspects are Moroccan nationals, while the fifth is a national of a sub-Saharan African country.

During the operation, police seized marine equipment including a rubber boat, gasoline containers, forged numbering plates registered in Morocco and abroad, and a device for locating marine sites, according to a statement from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN).

Police placed all the suspects in custody for further investigation to determine the circumstances of the case. The investigation aims to arrest all possible suspects involved in the network.

In 2019, Morocco’s security services aborted 74,000 irregular migration attempts. Police also dismantled 208 networks active in undocumented migration.

Morocco’s government vowed to increase its security means to respond to all undocumented migration attempts that claim the lives of many migrants annually.

The North African country is also determined to strengthen cooperation with its partners based on shared responsibility approach.

Cooperation with Spain already bore fruit as the European country said that cooperation against undocumented migrantion with partners, especially Morocco, helped the country to cut migrant flows by more than half last year.