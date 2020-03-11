Spanish Airline Binter Launches Flight Between Canary Islands, Guelmim

Earlier this month, Binter announced plans to increase flights between Morocco and the Canary Islands this summer.

Rabat – Spanish Airline Binter has announced the opening of a new air route linking the Canary Islands and Guelmim, southern Morocco.

The flight will operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays starting March 25, 2020.

The company said in a press release that customers can purchase tickets for the new route as of today.

The press release also stressed the company’s decision to strengthen links between the Canary Islands and the airports of Agadir, Marrakech, and Casablanca for the summer season.

The flight linking Guelmim and the Gran Canaria Airport will last one hour and twenty-five minutes.

ATR 72-600 planes with a capacity of 72 passengers will operate the flights.

Departure flights will take off at 10 55 a.m. from Gran Canaria, with the return flights from Guelmim scheduled at 2:15 p.m.

On Saturdays, flights will take off from Gran Canaria airport at 10:45 a.m. and return flights will depart at 2:10 p.m.

During the summer season, departures from Gran Canaria on Wednesdays and Saturdays will take place at 11:00 a.m., while return flights from Guelmim Airport will depart at 13:10 p.m.

The announcement comes not long after Binter announced plans to increase flights between Morocco and the Canary Islands.

The airline will launch a new air route between the Marrakech-Menara and Funchal airports during the “high season” between July and September.

Beginning July 15, flights will take off every Wednesday and Saturday until September 12.

The airline announced an additional connection from the Marrakech-Menara airport to Gran Canaria. During the high season, the air route will operate on Saturdays in addition to Thursdays and Sundays.

Binter will also add a new air route between Agadir and Gran Canaria from July to September. Flights will be available on Sundays in addition to Mondays and Fridays.

The Spanish airline is set to provide three weekly flights between Casablanca and Gran Canaria on Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays during the same period.