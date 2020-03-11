Morocco Announces Sixth Coronavirus Case

The new patient is the third case confirmed today.

Rabat – Morocco’s Health Ministry confirmed sixth coronavirus (COVID-19) today.

The patient is a French woman of Senegalese origin. The 64-year old woman arrived in Fez from France on Thursday, March 5.

The woman showed coronavirus symptoms on March 7, the ministry said.

Health authorities announced two more cases today, March 11. The new patients are the wife and the daughter of Morocco’s third coronavirus carrier, a French tourist who arrived in Marrakech last week with his family.

The three cases are in addition to two more COVID-19 patients, one of whom died on Tuesday, March 10.

The 89-year-old woman who died was the second confirmed case in Morocco.

Health authorities announced that the country is in the first phase of the novel coronavirus outbreak as all confirmed patients contracted the virus abroad.