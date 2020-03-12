King Mohammed VI Receives Newly-Appointed Constitutional Court Judges

The constitutional court renews one-third of its members every few years.

Rabat – King Mohammed VI received four new judges appointed to Morocco’s Constitutional Court at the Royal Palace of Casablanca on Wednesday, March 11.

During the audience, the new members were sworn in before the King. The President of the Constitutional Court, Said Ihrai, attended the ceremony.

Established in 2011, the Constitutional Court monitors the regularity of national elections and referendums.

The court, composed of 12 members, renews one-third of its members after they finish their nine-year mandates.

King Mohammed VI appointed two of the new judges, Latifa El Khal and El Houssain Abouchi. Meanwhile, the House of Representatives and the House of Councilors elected Mohamed Alami and Khalid Berjaoui, respectively.

The judges will take office starting April 4, when the mandate of four members of the court, sworn in in 2011, ends.

Earlier that day, the Moroccan monarch received the newly-elected Secretary-General of the Authenticity and Modernity Party (PAM), Abdellatif Ouahbi.

The royal audience reflects the King’s interest in the future of democracy and political institutions in Morocco, Ouahbi remarked after the reception.

The audience, “which encourages us to strive more,” was an opportunity to receive the “high directives” of King Mohammed VI about “the political future of Morocco and the need for PAM to fulfill its role like other political parties with all their components,” added the politician.

King Mohammed VI stressed the importance of defending the interests of the Moroccan people and activists, affirmed Ouahbi.

PAM members elected Ouahbi as their secretary-general on February 9, in a tension-filled national congress.

Footage from the congress that took place in the city of El Jadida, 100 kilometers southwest of Casablanca, showed several brawls between the party members.

The new secretary-general replaced Hakim Benchamach, who is currently the President of the House of Councilors.