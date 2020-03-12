Morocco's Representative to UN Underlines Need to Tackle Terrorism Causes in Africa

Morocco works to combat the roots of violent extremism through education, promoting moderate religious teachings, modernizing systems of prison management, and implementing terrorist rehabilitation programs.

Rabat – Morocco’s permanent representative to the UN, Omar Hilale, highlighted Morocco’s efforts in combatting terrorism and underlined the necessity to tackle the root causes of terrorism in Africa during a UN Security Council meeting on March 11.

Speaking at the UN Security Council (UNSC) session on peace and security in Africa, Hilale said that terrorism is one of the most serious threats to international peace and security and hampers the fulfillment of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

“Terrorist operations in Africa, and particularly in the Sahel region, are increasingly audacious in attacking infrastructures, such as schools and hospitals,” he underlined.

Tackling the root causes that push populations to join terrorists is of utmost importance, he continued, because separatists and non-state armed groups create a vacuum to be exploited for their own ends.

“Morocco takes an inclusive approach to tackle terrorism, combining the security and military dimensions with economic development and international and regional cooperation,” Hilale added.

The Moroccan representative spotlighted Morocco’s strategy in combatting terrorism that is in line with King Mohammed VI’s Africa policy, which seeks to create a more effective South-South cooperation model.

“Morocco has always promoted economic and human development in Africa and invests in tangible outcomes in several African nations to deliver better living standards for the most marginal populations.”

The North African country has made efforts to preserve and promote a moderate and tolerant Islam, he said, adding that the Mohammed VI Institute for Training of Imams, Morchidin and Morchidate (religious preachers) has trained 1,754 Imams from several African countries.

Hilale also recalled that Morocco set up the Mohammed VI Foundation of African Ulema to coordinate the efforts of African Muslim Ulema in order to promote and strengthen the values of tolerance enshrined by Islam.

Morocco’s approach of promoting religious tolerance received applause from several heads of state, including US President Donald Trump, and allowed the country to be designated as a leader in combating terrorism.