COVID-19: Morocco Reiterates That Suspension of School Is Not Vacation

All public and private Moroccan schools---from daycare to universities---are suspended from March 16 until further notice.

Rabat – A joint press release from Moroccan government institutions affirmed that the countrywide suspension of schools in no way means the creation of exceptional holidays.

The statement from the Ministries of Interior, Health, and Education informed the public that the suspension is a preventive measure aimed at protecting the health of students, educators, and school staff amid the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Students should respect hygiene rules, avoid handshakes, and avoid contact with the elderly or those whose health is particularly fragile, the statement advised.

The joint statements asked students and vocational trainees to stay at home and avoid traveling, practicing sports, and other activities outside of the home.

Starting Monday, March 16, students are encouraged to watch broadcasted courses on the website “TilmidTICE” or on the television channel “Arrabia.”

The television and internet program will allow students to continue their studies remotely.

Minister of Education Said Amzazi said on March 15 that all measures have been taken to ensure the success of remote lessons.

The minister said that the Tilmid Tice website will serve as a link between educational institutions, teachers, and students.

The ministry is also working to secure radio broadcasts of lessons for students who do not have access to internet or television.

Amzazi said the priority of the Ministry of Education is providing lessons to baccalaureate students, ninth-grade students in secondary schools, and sixth-grade students in primary schools.

“The ministry has rich content and is in the process of producing lessons day after day,” the minister assured.