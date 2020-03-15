The fund will be allocated to upgrade medical infrastructure and to support the national economy.

Rabat – King Mohammed VI has instructed the Moroccan government to create a special fund to address the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The fund, worth more than $1 billion, will cover the costs of upgrading medical infrastructure and additional means to be acquired in the event of an emergency.

It will also serve to support the national economy, particularly sectors vulnerable to shocks induced by the COVID-19 crisis, such as the tourism industry, as well as to preserve employment and mitigate the social repercussions of the epidemic.

The Royal Palace communicated the news in a press release on Sunday, March 15.

Morocco has confirmed 28 cases of COVID-19 as of March 15, including the Minister of Transport Abdelkader Amara.

The government urges Moroccans to take all official health recommendations seriously to avoid the spread of the virus, including washing hands frequently with soap and water, avoiding close contact with others, and avoiding contact with vulnerable populations such as the elderly.

At a national level, the Moroccan government has implemented a series of preventative measures against the spread of COVID-19.

All international flights to and from Moroccan territory are suspended until further notice.

Maritime routes between Morocco and Europe have been canceled, and all land borders are closed.

All public gatherings of more than 50 people are prohibited, including economic and political meetings, cultural and religious festivities, and sporting events.

Beginning Monday, March 16, classes in all public and private institutions—from daycares to universities—are canceled until further notice.

Out of the 28 confirmed cases in the country, one patient has recovered and one has died.