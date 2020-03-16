COVID-19: PortNet Launches Online Services for Import/Export

PortNet has implemented special digital measures to protect importers and exporters from contracting the novel coronavirus.

Rabat – Importers and exporters in Morocco will be able to use the “100% digital tools” of the National Single Window of Foreign Trade, Portnet SA, to prevent unnecessary human contact.

Portnet “will remain fully mobilized in the coming days” the agency said in an information notice.

“In accordance with its business continuity plan,” Portnet ensured users it would be there to support them.

“Experts say the movement and physical contact between people and the handling and exchange of paper documents pose a major risk of the virus spreading,” the notice said.

New digital measures will allow 50,000 users to make use of Portnet’s 100% digital tools to complete import/export formalities without putting themselves at unnecessary risk.

The Moroccan Port Authority created PortNet as a tool to “improve the business climate, trade, port, and logistics competitiveness” and to innovate with electronic government services, according to the agency.

The information notice explains the procedures to obtain paperwork, pay invoices, renew membership, and access other services.

PortNet assured users its digital platform is available 24/7. The company also created a landline for assistance and complaints.

The agency launched the online platform for importers and exporters to comply with Morocco’s national preventive measures against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The company is working to monitor the epidemiological situation in order to “preserve the health of its customers and of its employees and protect them against any health risk,” Portnet concluded.