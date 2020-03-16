Morocco Confirms 9 Additional Coronavirus Cases, Bringing Total to 37

Morocco’s Ministry of Health announced nine new diagnoses of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) today, March 16, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 37.

Eight of the nine new patients contracted COVID-19 abroad, while the ninth patient became infected through contact with a carrier, the ministry’s statement reported.

The nine patients are scattered throughout various cities, with two each in Rabat, Fez, and Marrakech. Meanwhile, Meknes, Agadir, and Casablanca each have one of the new patients.

All of the patients are now under quarantine and receiving medical care, the Ministry of Health assured.

The Moroccan government and health authorities are advising citizens to take all recommended preventive measures seriously to avoid the spread of COVID-19.