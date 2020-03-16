Moroccan embassies around the world are boosting their capacities to serve the Moroccan diaspora as the COVID-19 pandemic evolves.

Rabat – In coordination with the Consulate General in Istanbul, the Moroccan Embassy in Ankara established a support unit for members of the Moroccan community in Turkey amid the developing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a press release, the embassy detailed the telephone numbers Moroccans can call for services.

The Moroccan Embassy in Anakara can be reached at (+90 537 261 05 90) or (+90 555 037 27 43).

During service hours, Morocco’s Consulate General of Istanbul can be reached at (+90 212 258 15 98) or (+90 212 258 15 97).

After service hours, Moroccans can call (+90 535 206 77 35) to reach the consulate.

The Moroccan embassy encouraged citizens in Turkey who are seeking services from the embassy or consulate to comply with institutions’ preventive measures.

The embassy also called on Moroccan citizens in Turkey to observe all preventive measures against the spread of COVID-19.

Moroccan embassies around the world are boosting their capacities to serve the Moroccan diaspora as the COVID-19 pandemic evolves.

The Moroccan embassy in Paris set up a monitoring unit in all the Moroccan consulates in France.

Moroccan consulates in France will open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will continue to answer Moroccans’ inquiries and provide emergency consular services. However, they advise Moroccans to only visit consulates in emergencies.

The Moroccan embassies in Japan, Peru, and Bolivia also created monitoring units to inform Moroccan communities in their respective countries about the developments of COVID-19.