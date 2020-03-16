Moroccan Tourism Group Suggests Cheap Credit to Weather COVID-19 Impact

The tourism sector, one of the pillars of Morocco’s economy, will be directly impacted as Morocco suspended international flights to prevent the spread of the virus.

Rabat – The National Confederation of Tourism (CNT) has proposed measures to help businesses in the tourism sector overcome the economic impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The president of the CNT, Abdellatif Kabbaj, said that the government could postpone or eliminate social charges as well as give tax reliefs for the entire period of the crisis, among other proposals.

Other measures discussed during the meeting involve the postponement of bank maturities by 12 months, the maintenance of credit lines, and the opening of borrowing lines over 12 months with a lowered interest rate of 2% over the period.

The measures are in line with the global situation after the novel coronavirus outbreak as countries scramble to mitigate a global recession. The spread of the virus in the country will directly impact Morocco’s tourism sector, one of the key sectors in Morocco’s economy.

Tourism across the world is suffering from the pandemic.

Morocco, where 29 people are diagnosed with the virus, suspended international flights to limit the spread of the virus.

Thousands of tourists, who arrived in Morocco before the suspension of flights, are now seeking to return to their countries. Foreign representations in Morocco are working to help their citizens repatriate.