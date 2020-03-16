Two Saudis Test Positive for COVID-19 After Returning From Morocco

The new 15 cases in Saudi Arabia bring the total number of patients diagnosed with the novel coronavirus to 118.

Rabat – Saudi Arabia confirmed 15 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) today, March 16, bringing the total number of infections to 118.

The new patients include two Saudi citizens returning from Morocco, according to Saudi news agency SPA.

The Saudi Health Ministry said the patients who arrived from Morocco are in quarantine and receiving medical care.

Other carriers include a woman traveling to Saudi Arabia from Spain and a woman who became infected through contact with another patient.

The new patients in the Gulf kingdom also include citizens traveling from the UK, France, Switzerland, Jordan, Turkey, and Egypt.

Saudi Arabia has taken strict preventative measures against the spread of COVID-19, including suspending religious pilgrimages and international flights.