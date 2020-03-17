Morocco’s Economy Ministry Unveils Fixed Hand Sanitizer Prices

Fixed retail and wholesale prices for hand sanitizers are effective for the next six months.

Rabat – The Ministry of Economy has announced the fixed prices of hand sanitizer today, March 17, on the Moroccan government’s Official Bulletin.

The fixed prices come after the Moroccan government decided on March 14 to regulate the prices and control the distribution channels of sanitary products such as medical masks and hand sanitizers, to ensure citizens’ accessibility in the event of a novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Fixed retail and wholesale prices are effective for the next six months.

Maximum retail prices

Less than 50 ml: MAD 300 per liter, maximum MAD 15 for 50 ml

Between 50 and 100 ml: MAD 200 per liter, maximum MAD 20 for 100 ml

Between 100 and 300 ml bottle: MAD 117 per liter, maximum MAD 35 for 300 ml

Between 300 ml and 1 liter: maximum MAD 105 for 1 liter

More than 1 liter: MAD 70 per liter, maximum MAD 140 for 2 liters

Maximum wholesale prices

Container less than 50 ml: MAD 200 per liter

Bottle less than 50 ml: MAD 150 per liter

Between 50 ml and 100 ml: MAD 84 per liter

Between 100 ml and 300 ml: MAD 75 per liter

Between 300 ml and 1 liter: MAD 50 DH per liter

“In order to combat speculation on the prices of these products, the government has decided to regulate their prices and control their distribution channels in order to make them available to citizens who need them,” the Ministry of Economy stated in a press release on March 14.

The Moroccan government will guarantee the supply of the goods by stimulating local production and accelerating administrative import procedures, the source added.