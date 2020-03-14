COVID-19: Morocco to Regulate Prices, Distribution of Sanitary Supplies

The announcement comes after the Ministry of Industry imposed export licenses on medical masks and hand sanitizers to maintain a sufficient supply in Morocco.

Rabat – The Moroccan government has decided to regulate the prices and control the distribution channels of sanitary products such as medical masks and hand sanitizers to ensure citizens’ accessibility in the event of a novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The decision is the outcome of a meeting between the Interministerial Price Commission, the Ministry of Economy, and the Ministry of General Affairs and Governance (MAGG) today, March 14.

“In order to combat speculation on the prices of these products, the government has decided to regulate their prices and control their distribution channels in order to make them available to citizens who need them,” a press release from the Ministry of Economy states.

The Moroccan government will guarantee the supply of the goods by stimulating local production and accelerating administrative import procedures, the source adds.

Morocco’s Official Bulletin will reveal the maximum prices for the sanitary supplies on Tuesday, March 17, Maghreb Arab Press (MAP) reports.

The announcement comes more than a week after the Ministry of Industry imposed export licenses on medical masks and hand sanitizers to maintain a sufficient supply in Morocco amid high international demand for such products.

COVID-19 has caused a slight increase in the prices of certain food and hygiene products. Citizens are rushing to stock up on supplies ahead of self-imposed isolation and amid fears that the virus will spark a shortage in basic necessities.

Minister of Industry Hafid Elalamy assured the public on March 12 that the industrial supply chains do not expect large-scale disruptions in the short term.