COVID-19: National Council of Physicians Calls on Private, Retired Doctors

The council of physicians advised citizens not to go outside and to avoid direct contact with others.

Rabat – Morocco’s National Council of Physicians has called on all Moroccan doctors of all specialties to be mobilized, fully integrated, and united in the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a statement published on Monday, March 16, the council encouraged doctors to stand by citizens and support the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Interior, and state institutions to stop the proliferation of the pandemic.

The council then invited all retired doctors and those working in the private sector, wishing to volunteer to assist their fellow doctors, to submit their request to the relevant authorities.

“We ask all retired doctors or those working in the private sector wishing to volunteer to express their desire to be registered in the regional councils,” said the statement.

“Noting that we have reached out to the Ministry of Interior to include the regional councils in the regional crisis units and cells, we announce that a monitoring unit has been formed within the national council.”

The National Council of Physicians emphasized the necessity to not sow fear and urged Moroccans to avoid going outside and coming in direct contact with others.