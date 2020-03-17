Moroccan Government Members Donate Salaries to COVID-19 Fund

The King’s fund has grossed more than $1 billion in donations in two days.

Rabat – Moroccan parliamentarians and members of the government announced today, March 17, their contributions to King Mohammed VI’s Special Fund for the Management and Response to COVID-19.

In order to accelerate the operationalization of the fund and the provision of the necessary resources, members of the government will be donating a month’s salary to the initiative, a press release from the Department of the Head of Government reported.

The donations illustrate the government members’ commitment to fighting the coronavirus epidemic and its impacts, the statement added.

Meanwhile, members of the two houses of Parliament announced that they have donated their month-long allocations to the Special Fund.

“On the initiative of the leaders of groups and groupings and in coordination with the presidents of the two Chambers, Habib El Malki and Hakim Benchamach, the offices of the two institutions decided to commit themselves in favor of national mobilization to fight against the risks and the fallout from the Covid-19,” a statement from the Parliament declared.

The statement added that the parliamentarians are inspired by the values ​​of solidarity and mutual aid that have always founded Moroccan society.

“In addition to this contribution, the parliament undertakes, in the name of national duty, to support developments that arise in connection with the health situation,” continued the Parliament’s statement.

King Mohammed VI ordered the creation of the Special Fund, initially worth over $1 billion, on March 15 to mitigate the social and economic effects of COVID-19.

Since then, Moroccan institutions and cooperations have stepped with contributions, racking up an additional $1 billion.

Morocco’s OCP Group granted $310 million to the Fund, vowing to mobilize its human and financial capabilities to assist the government’s efforts to overcome the COVID-19 crisis.

Afriquia Gas contributed $103.5 million, while the National Telecommunications Regulatory Agency (ANRT) donated $113.9 million.

Bank of Africa, owned by Moroccan billionaire Othman Benjelloun, decided to allocate its profit from the first quarter of 2020 as a contribution to the special fund.

Government members such as Minister of Industry Hafid Elalamy and Minister of Agriculture Aziz Akhannouch have each contributed millions of dollars.

Meanwhile, the 22 heads of Morocco’s public and private universities also announced their donation of one month’s salary to the benefit of the Special Fund for the Management and Response to COVID-19.

All officials, general managers, and managers in the energy, minerals, and environment sectors have decided to contribute to the fund.