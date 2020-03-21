Morocco Confirms 7 New Cases of Coronavirus, Bringing Total to 86

The number of coronavirus cases has risen dramatically over the past 24 hours, jumping from 65 last night to 86 as of Friday night.

Rabat – Morocco authorities have recorded seven new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total of cases to 86, according to a statement of the Ministry of health on its website www.covidmaroc.ma.

As of Friday night, 86 confirmed cases of contamination with the new coronavirus (Covid-19) have been reported in Morocco, according to information made available by the Ministry of Health.

Out of the seven new cases, two were reported both in Casablanca and Tetouan, and one in Rabat, Oujda and Sidi Slimane respectively.

Of this total number, the ministry reported three deaths and two recoveries, adding that the excluded cases following a negative test result are 385.

The ministry invites citizens to respect the rules of hygiene and health security as well as the preventive measures taken by the Moroccan authorities by showing responsibility and patriotism.

Morocco declared a state of health emergency on Thursday night. The decision has entered into force as of Friday at 6 pm Moroccan time.

In a statement it issued on Thursday, the Ministry of Interior pointed out that Moroccan can enter leave their homes and enter public spaces only if the obtain an exceptional authorization from the competent

This document will be delivered only to people who work for open administrations and establishments, including companies, factories, agricultural work, commercial facilities related to the daily life of citizens, pharmacies, banking and financial sectors, hydrocarbon supply stations, clinics and medical facilities, agencies of telecommunications companies, as well as essential liberal professions.