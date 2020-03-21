Morocco to Open Plant to Produce Alcohol-Based Antiseptics

Domestically produced alcoholic antiseptics will be supplied to markets a week from the opening of the plant tomorrow, March 22.

Rabat – The Minister of Industry, Trade, Investment, and Digital Economy Moulay Hafid Elalamy revealed that Morocco will start producing ethanol, a substance used in the production of alcoholic antiseptics.

In an interview with Moroccan television channel 2m, Elalamy said that King Mohammed VI gave instructions to open the factory for the production of ethanol, stressing that the King is closely monitoring the situation.

The minister added that a new laboratory will start operating tomorrow, March 22, and will take a week’s time to produce the necessary ethanol.

He explained that Morocco previously had an ethanol production plant, but it burned down, which prompted authorities to import from abroad.

“The plant has now been reopened under these conditions,” added Elalamy.

He pointed out that Morocco has about 7,000 hectoliters of ethanol and will import 18,000 hectoliters in the coming days.

The high official highlighted that Morocco will reach self-sufficiency in ethanol production, making 240 hectoliters per day.