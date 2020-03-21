COVID-19: Moroccan Authorities Seize Fake Disinfectants

An inspection revealed that the product does not meet required quality and safety standards.

Rabat – The Committee of Control and Monitoring of Market Supply, under the responsibility of the city of Kenitra’s economic department inspected a new sanitary product yesterday, March 20, and reported it as invalid for use.

The committee reported that the product was being processed at a factory in the industrial zone of Bir Rami, close to Kenitra. Manufacturers presented the product to customers as a cleaning and disinfecting solution for hands and surfaces.

During the inspection, the committee discovered that the fake product does not meet required quality and safety standards.

The factory also did not have a permit, issued by the responsible authority, in accordance with regulations.

Authorities then closed the production unit. A seized sample of the invalid product was then transferred to a specialized laboratory for further analysis.

Specialized authorities transported the responsible individuals to judicial authorities to proceed with further investigation, and to apply any necessary judicial consequences.

In a similar operation, Moroccan authorities arrested two individuals yesterday, March 20, for printing and selling “exceptional movement permits” which are supposed to be distributed to citizens free of charge.

Within the frame of managing the spread of COVID-19, the Ministry of Economy announced the fixed prices of hand sanitizer on March 17 on the Moroccan government’s Official Bulletin. The prices were fixed to ensure availability as the coronavirus crisis continues.

“In order to combat speculation on the prices of these products, the government has decided to regulate their prices and control their distribution channels in order to make them available to citizens who need them,” the Ministry of Economy stated in a March 14 press release.

The Moroccan government will guarantee the supply of the goods by stimulating local production and accelerating administrative import procedures, the source added.