Morocco Prohibits Intercity Transportation as of Saturday Night

The decision comes twenty-four hours after the state of emergency entered into force.

Rabat – In a further attempt to stop the spread of coronavirus in Morocco, the government had decided to prohibit all forms of intercity transportation as of this Saturday night.

“As part of the declared state of a health emergency, it was decided to ban private and public means of transport between cities, starting on Saturday, March 21 at midnight,” said a statement from the Interior Ministry.

According to the same document, this prohibition does not apply to the transportation of goods and basic products which is carried out under normal and fluid conditions so as to meet the daily needs of citizens. Neither does it apply to travel for health and professional reasons proven by documents issued by administrations and establishments, added the ministry.

In the wake of the decision of the Ministry of Interior, Morocco’s airline Royal Air Maroc has also announced the suspension, until further notice, of all its domestic flights, in the application of the decision by the government of the Kingdom of Morocco regarding “the State of health emergency”.

In a press release, Royal Air Maroc invites its clients to get informed about the commercial arrangements made following this decision, at the following number: Morocco 089000 0800.

Earlier today, Morocco confirmed 10 cases of contamination with the new coronavirus (Covid-19), bringing the total of confirmed cases to 96.

These cases have been confirmed by the laboratories of the Pasteur-Maroc Institute, the National Center for Influenza and Respiratory Viruses under the Rabat Institute of Hygiene and the Military Hospital, the ministry said in a statement.

In addition, the ministry announced the recovery of the French-Senegalese citizen, adding that she will leave the hospital this Saturday, bringing the number of recovered people to three.