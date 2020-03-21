COVID-19; Ministry of Health Announces Third Recovery

The number of recoveries in Morocco stands at three, while the number of confirmed cases rose to 86, including three fatalities.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health announced the recovery of a 64-year-old French citizen of Senegalese origin who had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The recovered patient– who had preexisting health issues–is the third patient to recover from the novel coronavirus in Morocco. The first patient who tested positive for COVID-19 in Morocco recovered on March 13.

Health authorities have reported 86 confirmed cases, including three fatalities as of Saturday, March 21. Approximately 385 people tested negative for COVID-19.

Three COVID-19 patients have died in Morocco: An 89-year old woman, who arrived in Morocco from Italy in February, a 75-year old man from Sale, and one 39-year old.

Both of the elderly patients suffered from underlying health conditions that compromised their response to treatment. The health report of the third fatality has not yet been disclosed.

In light of the growing number of COVID-19 cases worldwide, and to prevent an outbreak similar to those in countries like Italy and Spain, Morocco has undertaken drastic and unprecedented measures to limit the spread of the virus.

The country entered a state of emergency on Friday, March 20 at 6 p.m., restricting public movement to the home unless absolutely necessary.

Authorities distributed special movement authorizations to citizens and requested that they carry the authorizations on their person at all times. The authorization includes the reason for the carrier’s movement in the public sphere, which is allowed for work, to buy food and sanitary products, to receive medical care, or for other emergencies.

Morocco has also deployed its military across the country to enforce the measures undertaken in line with the state of emergency, which went into effect Friday, March 20.