Morocco Confirms 8 New COVID-19 Cases, Bringing Total to 104

Rabat – Morocco’s Health Ministry confirmed eight new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Sunday, March 22, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 104.

Since the start of the outbreak, Moroccan laboratories have performed 490 medical tests for suspected COVID-19 cases that yielded negative results.

The epidemic has so far claimed the lives of three people: An 89-year-old woman, a 75-year-old man, and a 39-year-old man. Three people recovered from the virus in Morocco, including two Moroccans. The third recovery was confirmed yesterday. The patient is a French woman of Senegalese origin.

While the majority of Morocco’s COVID-19 patients contracted the coronavirus abroad, Minister of Health Khalid Ait Taleb reported the appearance of local infections on March 18.

After confirming the country’s 63rd coronavirus case, Morocco declared a state of emergency on March 19 to tackle the spread of the epidemic.