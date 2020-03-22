Moroccan Textile Company Distributes Free Medical Masks in Tangier

Moroccan company OMALAMISE launched a similar initiative in Rabat as part of solidarity campaigns amid a shortage of protective masks.

Rabat – Tangier-based textile company Yara Confeccion launched a campaign to produce and distribute free medical masks to those who have to work during Morocco’s state of emergency to counter the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Maghreb Arab Press (MAP) reported that the company’s staff take to the streets to distribute the masks, which are manufactured locally and respect the necessary sterilization measures.

The company distributes the masks to agents of national security and employees of public transportation and trade sectors.

“The company launched this solidarity initiative as part of the campaign to fight against the new coronavirus and to express solidarity with all citizens to overcome this ordeal, through the manufacture of masks and participation in awareness campaigns,” Yara Confeccion stated in a press release.

The company also encouraged other firms to carry out similar initiatives in favor of all Moroccans.

“The masks are doubly sterilized,” said the company, emphasizing that preventive measures are also observed when distributing the medical masks to beneficiaries.

OMALAMISE, a textile company in Rabat, announced a similar initiative earlier this week, manufacturing and distributing reusable masks in the Moroccan capital.

Daily production ranges between 60 to 100 medical masks, OMALAMISE told MWN.

The initiative is a response to the skyrocketing demand for protective face masks since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this month Morocco, moved to ban the export of medical protective masks. Police arrested several people for their attempt to smuggle masks outside of Morocco, including two British nationals.

Morocco has also decided to regulate the prices and distribution channels of medical masks and other sanitary supplies such as hand sanitizers in order to ensure fair prices and accessibility.