Moroccan-Belgian Player Marouane Fellaini Tests Positive for COVID-19

Rabat – The former Belgian international football player Marouane Fellaini announced in a tweet yesterday, March 22, that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

Thirty-two-year-old Fellaini, born to Moroccan parents, thanked his “fans, medical staff and club for their care and attention.” The football star also pleaded with everyone to stay safe.

Dear friends, I have been tested for coronavirus and my test result is positive. Thanks to the fans, medical staff and the club for their care and attention. I will follow the treatment and hope to return to the game as soon as possible. Please everyone stay safe.❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/xTczNLoz1w — Marouane Fellaini (@Fellaini) March 22, 2020

The Chinese super league club Shandong Luneng, where Fellaini is currently a midfielder, stated on March 22 that the player tested positive for COVID-19 while quarantined.

Fellaini was not experiencing any discomfort or fever, added the statement.

In addition, Shandong Luneng expressed their commitment to Fellaini’s treatment and rehabilitation and wished him a speedy recovery.

Fellaini, who displayed a brilliant performance during the 2018 World Cup, had declined to join the Moroccan national football team and opted for Belgium instead.

The football star joins a list of celebrities who were treated for the COVID-19. Other celebrities who have tested positive for the virus include Hollywood A-lister Tom Hanks and Idris Elba.

While Morocco and many parts of the world are recording a continuous and significant increase in COVID-19 cases, China, where the virus originated, is slowly recovering. The Chinese health authorities reported that all 39 new COVID-19 cases recorded on Sunday, March 22, had been imported.

While China has confirmed over 81,000 total cases, the most of any country in the world, it has also recorded 72,703 recoveries. The country currently has just over 5,000 active cases.