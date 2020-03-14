Abdelkader Amara is the first Moroccan minister to test positive for the novel coronavirus.

Rabat – Minister of Transport and Logistics Abdelkader Amara has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

The Ministry of Transport and Logistics released a statement on Saturday evening, stating that the minister had recently arrived in Morocco from duties he had in European countries.

After he came home to Morocco, he felt symptoms such as abnormal fatigue and a headache.

The minister took a test for COVID-19, and the test came back positive.

On Thursday, March 12, Amara attended the weekly government cabinet meeting.

Amara said he was not suffering severe symptoms and is able to continue his duties. In accordance with medical instructions, the minister will be self-isolating and working from home for 14 days.

The Moroccan ministerhad traveled on a working visit to Hungary from Monday, March 9, to Wednesday, March 11. Hungary has confirmed 30 cases of the coronavirus as of this evening.

Amara is the first Moroccan government official to test positive for the virus and the 18th recorded case in Morocco.

Morocco recorded its first case of COVID-19 on March 2.

The government took strict measures to prevent further spread of the virus into Morocco yesterday and today, shutting down numerous flights into and out of the country.