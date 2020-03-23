Interior Minister Urges Moroccans to Respect COVID-19 Measures 

Laftit urged everyone to adhere to the state of emergency's rules, stressing that the preventive measures can only bear fruit after two or three weeks.

Rabat – Interior minister Abdelouafi Laftit called on Moroccans to respect the measures undertaken by public authorities to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic on March 23 in Rabat.

“The greatest contribution of citizens is to respect the measures undertaken by the public authorities”, he stated.

Laftit made the remarks in response to members of the Committee of the Interior, local government, housing, and urban policy at the House of Representatives during the examination of the draft decree-law 2.20.292.

The draft law relates to the provisions of the state of health emergency and the procedures for its declaration to combat the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Laftit declared that citizens’ compliance with the government’s procedures and measures are likely to protect everyone in the future, calling on citizens to cooperate and to stay at home, unless necessary, with the exception of working people.

Recalling that confinement remains the only solution to curb this epidemic, as it has been proven in some countries, the minister stressed that decisions taken today can only be fully effective after two or three weeks.

He then encouraged everyone to respect the quarantine imposed since March 20, adding that exceptional movement permits and working documents have been issued to allow mobility of citizens and residents.

“The objective at the moment is to find solutions, something to which Morocco aspires through the Special Fund for the management of the coronavirus pandemic,” said Laftit.

The draft law, as part of the government’s urgent COVID-19 preventive measures, provides a legal framework for public authorities to take appropriate measures and to declare a state of health emergency whenever the citizens’ safety is threatened by an epidemic.