Morocco Arrests Man for Posting Fake News Video on COVID-19

Security services in Morocco tightened measures against fake news that creates panic among citizens and acts counter-productively to novel coronavirus containment measures.

Rabat – Moroccan judicial police in Nador, eastern Morocco have arrested a 29 year old man for posting a video containing erroneous and fraudulent data on the new coronavirus (COVID-19).

A preliminary investigation identifies the man as a Facebook page administrator. On the page, the man broadcasted an old video showing acts of vandalism following a football match in the city of Laayoune in July 2019.

The man claimed that the footage is recent, linking it to March 21 events when Moroccan masses rallied in several cities, defying the state of emergency.

Police put the suspect in custody for further investigation, a statement from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) said.

The arrests are part of a campaign to fight fake news amid the COVID-19 crisis. Fake news that creates panic and fear poses a threat to containment measures.

Police previously arrested several other suspects for spreading false claims.

Morocco’s Public Prosecution Office has called for tightened measures against fake news related to the virus.

The Moroccan government approved Law 22-20 related to the use of social media and open broadcast networks on Thursday, March 19.

The law serves to criminalize the proliferation of fake news.

Morocco confirmed 170 COVID-19 cases as of March 24.