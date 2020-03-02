Morocco’s Nador West Med Port on Track to Completion by 2023

The first phase of Nador West Med cost at least $3 billion.

Rabat – The Nador West Med industrial port complex is around 45% complete, and developers expect to finish the project by the end of 2022.

Construction is underway in the strategic bay of Betoya, 30 kilometers from the town of Nador. The project includes a new port infrastructure and an industrial, logistics, and service free zone.

The first phase of the Nador West Med port will consist of a main dike, or a barrier used to regulate or hold back water from the ocean, of 4,300 meters and a secondary dike of 1,200 meters.

The first phase will also include a container quay, or dock, of 1,520 meters that can accommodate the largest container ships. There will also be a quay for general goods of 600 meters, accomodating the largest merchant ships.

The Nador West Med port complex will also have three oil posts for oil and chemical tankers with holding capacities of up to 170,000 tons.

It will also include a specialized 360-meter quay for solid bulk products, a quay for roll-off/roll-on passenger ships such as ferries, and a 360-meter service quay.

“Projects to connect the new port to the motorway network and the railway will soon be launched to bring together all the conditions necessary to better support the new economic dynamic,” said Morocco’s Minister of Logistics, Abdelkader Amara, during a visit to the construction site.

The minister visited the site to mark new construction on the national road N15.

Construction includes widening the road from six meters to nine meters and strengthening the existing pavement.

The 13-month project will cost MAD 133 million ($13.8 million).