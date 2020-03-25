Prince Charles Tests Positive for COVID-19

The heir to the British throne presented with mild symptoms.

Rabat – Seventy one year old Prince Charles is the latest public figure to test positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Clarence House, the prince’s official residence, announced the results today, March 25.

The royal residence qualified Prince Charles’ COVID-19 symptoms as “mild” and added that he “otherwise remains in good health.”

His wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, was also tested for COVID-19, but her results came back negative. The royal couple is currently self-isolating in Scotland, where the prince is working from home “as usual,” according to the same source.

“The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing,” the statement clarified.

Considering the number of official engagements the British prince had to honor in the past few weeks, the Clarence House cannot determine the source of contamination with certainty.

Queen Elizabeth II, the prince’s mother, has relocated to Windsor Castle to shelter from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The news comes amid the United Kingdom’s lockdown to curb the pandemic, announced by the country’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday, March 23. The UK has confirmed 6,654 COVID-19 cases, including 335 fatalities, as of Wednesday, March 24.