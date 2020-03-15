UK Warns Nationals in Morocco of ‘Imminent’ Flight Suspensions

COVID-19 infections surpassed 1,000 in the UK, where 21 have died from the virus.

Rabat – The British government updated its foreign travel advice for Morocco, warning its nationals that Morocco may soon suspend flights to and from the UK.

The update informed British residents on Sunday that Morocco is among the countries affected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), emphasizing that Moroccan authorities have introduced a number of measures to limit the spread of the virus.

The post also reminded citizens that Morocco closed sea and air borders from and to a number of countries in response to the spread of the virus.

“We expect flights to and from the UK and other destinations to be suspended in the near future. If you are in the UK and plan to travel to Morocco, you should consider seriously whether to go ahead, since it may be difficult to return,” the British government wrote on its travel advice.

The note added that almost 700,000 visitors from the UK come to Morocco every year.

The government, however, warned its citizens that if they are in Morocco and should return to the U they have to “make the necessary arrangements with your tour operator, transport or accommodation provider.”

Additionally, the British Embassy in Rabat has advised its nationals in Morocco to prepare to leave the country immediately, warning a suspension of UK flights is “imminent.”

The embassy sent an email to British nationals in Morocco stating the UK will be added to “the list for suspended flights” this evening, March 15.

“Please make full use of this window and help us try and get as many people out of the country as we can,” the email stressed.

In the UK, 21 people have died of the coronavirus, according to the BBC, while the total number of infections has reached 1,140.

Globally, 152,000 people have contracted the virus and 75,953 patients have recovered.

Morocco has confirmed 18 cases, the latest being Minister of Transport Abdelkader Amara.

Morocco implemented a set of preventive measures against the virus, suspending air travel with a total of 29 countries throughout Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

In the Americas, Morocco also suspended flights to and from Canada and Brazil.