Tangier Hotel Devotes Rooms to Frontline Medical Staff in COVID-19 Fight

Doctors and nurses taking care of the novel coronavirus patients cannot visit or live with their families to keep them safe from the pandemic.

Rabat – Hotel Le Rio in Tangier is setting aside 25 rooms for medical staff taking care of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the region surrounding the Tangier-Asilah Prefecture.

Eighteen doctors and nurses working on the frontlines of the pandemic can benefit from hotel services. Medical personnel are barred from living with or visiting their families, in order to prevent potential infections.

Director of Le Rio Hamid Lachiri told state media Maghreb Arab Press (MAP) that hotel management offers “comprehensive services to beneficiaries, as part of national solidarity efforts to contain” the COVID-19.

He went to add that the initiative seeks to provide the conditions necessary to care for and isolate medical personnel from their families in order to stem the spread of the coronavirus spreading.

Lachiri said the medical staff also have their own bathrooms and kitchens, separate from the rest of the hotel’s customers, to minimize exposure to the virus.

The administrative manager of the Mnar Park group and owner of Le Rio, Abdenabi Bouali, said the initiative is part of the group’s contribution to national solidarity efforts to contain the pandemic.

The hotel management offered an open stay to medical staff with all the necessary services, to limit their travel and guarantee their accommodation near the hospital responsible for treating cases.

Morocco has confirmed 170 cases of COVID-19 as of March 24, with 11 in the Tanger-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region.

Several other companies have launched similar solidarity initiatives and supported measures to limit the virus. Some textile companies manufactured and distributed medical masks for free in Tangier and Rabat to limit the spread of the virus.

Morocco declared a state of emergency on March 20 to limit the spread of COVID-19.