COVID-19 Moroccan Prisons Adopt 2-Week Shifts for Correctional Officers

The protection of prisoners remains a priority for Moroccan authorities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rabat – Moroccan prisons have divided their staff into two groups, each working for two full weeks, announced the General Delegation for Penitentiary Administration and Reinsertion (DGAPR) on Wednesday, March 25.

The new measure aims to keep the prisons safe from the spread of the novel coronavirus and to protect inmates.

Correctional officers and prison staff who have contact with inmates will also undergo a phase of quarantine to ensure that they did not contract COVID-19.

Prisons are well-equipped with all the necessary means to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks, assured the DGAPR.

Earlier this month, the DGAPR announced its first round of preventive measures by reducing the number of visitors for individual detainees to one person only and restricting the number of visits to one per month.

The coronavirus can spread quickly in jails and prisons, and inmates and staff need extra protection from the pandemic.

Several highly-infected countries, including Iran, France, and the US, have decided to release thousands of prisoners to reduce the risk of COVID-19 in penitentiaries.

Morocco adopted a similar measure for child protection centers. On March 21, the Ministry of Youth sent 251 minors home to their families to protect them from the COVID-19 spread.

As of March 25, Morocco has recorded 225 COVID-19 cases, including seven recoveries and six deaths. Nearly half of the country’s cases (110) have been recorded in the last three days alone.