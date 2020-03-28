Moroccan Cyclist Survives Elephant Attack in Zambia

Moroccan authorities responded to calls for help after the cyclist posted a video online.

Rabat – Moroccan cyclist Abdelhadi Cecradi was attacked by a wild elephant while riding his bicycle on the road connecting Zambia and Botswana. He was on a cycling tour across the African continent.

The cyclist tried to escape the angry elephant who surprised him on the road, but a truck blocked his exit route and Cecradi hit a tree, resulting in a double fracture.

Cecradi shared a video on Facebook showing his damaged left forearm and asking for help.

“I’ve seen my arm break in two, and I’m unable to move it. There is no one around,” Cecradi said in pain as he recorded the video on his phone.

As soon as his Moroccan Facebook users saw the video they called the Moroccan embassy in South Africa, asking officials to rescue the stranded 23 year old.

The Moroccan embassy services, in collaboration with the authorities of Botswana, succeeded in locating the young Moroccan, despite the difficulties of crossing borders amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Cecradi underwent a successful surgery yesterday, March 27. Medical expenses were covered by Morocco’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccans Living Abroad, given that he was found in a remote area.

The young Moroccan cyclist launched his tour around Africa in July 2018, hoping to discover the African culture and practice his favorite sport, and to represent the values of Morocco.

اعتذر منكم و من عائلتي الصغيرة صرحة متنبغيش نشارك معاكم المئاسي دياولي باش مانبرزط معيا تا واحدالحمدلله درت العملية يوم… Publiée par ‎َعبدالهادي سكراظي-Cecradi Abdelhadi:Voyage à vélo‎ sur Vendredi 27 mars 2020

“I apologize to you, and to my family, I didn’t want to worry you with my problems […] I had an operation yesterday at 2 p.m. which was successful, thanks to God and to your prayers,” Cecradi wrote on his Facebook page.

Cecradi shared his post-surgery photo from the Sidilega Private Hospital in Gaborone.

Another Moroccan cyclist, Yahia Elbrigui, is currently touring the world to promote peace.

Elbrigui has traversed Mauritania, Senegal, Gambia, Guinea Bissau, Guinea, Sierra Leone, and Liberia. Elbrigui hopes to follow the Atlantic coast to South Africa, where he will embark on another journey to the coast of the Indian Ocean, and will eventually reach Egypt.

The cyclist plans to traverse Saudi Arabia and other countries across Asia.

Elbrigui described his journey as a modest but “expressive way of advocating peace and coexistence between the peoples of the world, whatever their religion or culture is.”