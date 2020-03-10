Moroccan Cyclist Travels the World With Bike to Promote Peace

Rabat – Moroccan cyclist Yahia Elbrigui is touring the world on his bike to promote peace.

The 26-year-old started his journey from Sidi Slimane, his hometown in Morocco, on December 22.

So far, the cyclist has traversed Mauritania, Senegal, Gambia, Guinea Bissau, Guinea, Sierra Leone, and Liberia.

Elbrigui wants to follow the Atlantic coast to South Africa, where he will embark on another journey to the coast of the Indian Ocean to reach Egypt, Maghreb Arab Press (MAP) reported.

The cyclist aims to reach Saudi Arabia and other countries across the Asian continent.

Elbrigui described his journey as a modest but “expressive way of advocating peace and coexistence between the peoples of the world, whatever their religion or culture is.”

Before starting his world tour, the cyclist traveled throughout Morocco for 40 days.

A holder of several diplomas in cycling, Elbrigui said he resigned from two positions to carry out his journey.

He previously worked as an undergraduate teacher and online media correspondent.

The cyclist takes with him only the basic items he will need during his journey and stops, including a camping tent, gas cartridge, maps, and a few pieces of clothing.

Although the items he carries with him appear small, his 50-kilogram pack is not easy to cycle with, especially during climbs.

Despite his preparedness, Elbrigui has experienced unforeseen challenges during his journey.

While cycling through Cote d’Ivoire, Elbrigui contracted malaria. He said the illness weakened him physically and extended his stay in Abidjan, but “nothing can keep him from the ride.”

“It is true that it has weakened me too much physically but it is only a foretaste of the setbacks that await me. Some unhappiness is good (…) I will not let go,” he said with determination.

Elbrigui plans to carry out his journey around the world over a period of six years.

The cyclist paid tribute to Moroccan nationals as well as representatives at Moroccan diplomatic offices he met during his journey.

“I had the chance to meet great compatriots who did not hesitate to lend a hand to the project I am carrying out and that motivates me enormously,” he said.