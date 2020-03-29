UNICEF, Mohammed V University Launch COVID-19 WhatsApp Service

The WhatsApp service provides psychological consultancy and guidance about COVID-19.

Marrakech – Mohammed V University (UM5) in Rabat has partnered with UNICEF Morocco to launch a new COVID-19 WhatsApp service called the Remote Psychological Support Group.

The service primarily targets children in protection centers and social workers and allows beneficiaries to consult volunteer psychologists and educators via WhatsApp. The psychologists provide credible information and advice about COVID-19, while education experts guide and advise children about studies.

The WhatsApp psychological and education service aims to help marginalized groups overcome fear, anxiety and manage time during the novel coronavirus crisis and lockdown.

The Remote Psychological Support Group, based in the Faculty of Education (FSE) at UM5, launched the service on March 22 to improve students’ and citizens’ psychological health following the government’s declaration of a state of emergency.

“The psychologists and educators will answer all questions and give answers to children and social workers,” UNICEF announced on March 28.

The service is available during the afternoon. Six psychologists and educators volunteer in two-hour shifts from 12 p.m to 6 p.m. local time, aiming to improve the daily routine and psychological health of various groups during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Remote Psychological Support Group shares its services, updates, and contacts of volunteer psychologists and educators on its official social media.

WHO has also launched a WhatsApp service for providing credible information during the COVID-19 crisis to prevent the spread of fake news.