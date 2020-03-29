Rabat – The Moroccan Ministry of Health has confirmed 16 new more COVID-19 cases bringing the total of cases to 479 as of 9 p.m. on Sunday March 29.

The 16 news cases add to the 13 new cases announced by the Ministry of Health during its daily press briefing at 6 p.m local time.

The number of deaths so far stands at 26 cases, while that of people who recovered is 13.

In addition, the total number of cases excluded after negative laboratory results is 1,794, according to the same source. The local contamination accounts for 59%, compared to 41% of imported cases.

Earlier today, Meziane Belfkih, head of division at the Directorate of epidemiology at the Ministry of Health gave an update about the clinical situation of people infected with the coronavirus.

The Moroccan official stressed that 14% of the confirmed cases do not have any symptoms, 71% of the cases are mild, 9% are serious and 6% are critical cases.

The distribution of confirmed cases by region shows, according to the same source, that Casablanca-Settat has 139 cases, ahead of Fez-Meknes (87 cases), Rabat-Salé-Kénitra (84), Marrakech-Safi (82), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (36).

In addition, the Eastern region (16), Souss-Massa (14), Béni Mellal-Khénifra (12), Draa-Tafilalet (8) and Guelmim-Oued Noun (1), while the regions of Laayoune-Sakia Hamra and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab remain unharmed.

On the other hand, Agadir-Ida Outanane and Oujda-Angad have 9 each, Khouribga (7), Taza (6), Berkane, Errachidia and Khémisset (4 each), Chichaoua, Fqih Bensalah, Ifrane and Larache (3 each), Essaouira, Inzegane-Ait Melloul, Medieq-Fnideq and Settat (2 each) and Al-Hoceima, Chtouka-Ait Baha, El Jadida, Fahs-Anjra, Figuig, Guelmim, Nador, Sefrou, Sidi Slimane, Taourirt, Taroudant, Tinghir and Zagora (1 each).