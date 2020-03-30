Police Seize 854 Kg of Cannabis Resin in Guerguerat

Earlier this month, police confiscated seven tons of cannabis resin in the same region.

Rabat – Moroccan police, royal gendarmerie, and customs foiled a drug trafficking operation with 854 kilograms of cannabis resin on board an international transport truck at the Guerguerat crossing point, south of the city of Dakhla, on March 29.

The truck bore a license plate from a sub-Saharan country, a statement from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) said.

Police arrested a 38 year old truck driver and his 54 year old assistant. Security services put them in custody and will undertake further investigation to identify all possible accomplices. Police also arrested the truck driver.

Read Also: Morocco Seizes 7 Tons of Cannabis Resin in Guerguerat

The police operation is part of Morocco’s security approach to combat international drug trafficking.

Earlier this month, a similar joint operation led to the confiscation of seven tons of cannabis resin in the same region.

The 2019 International Narcotics Control Board (INCP) report shows that Morocco reported the seizure of “nearly 72 tons of cannabis resin, as well as of 252 tons of majoun, a consumable product consisting mostly of cannabis but that can also include other drugs, along with poppy seeds and other foodstuffs,” in 2018.

Moroccan police seized 12 tons of cannabis and 800 kilograms of cannabis resin in June 2019 alone.

The report recalled another 2019 operation where security services seized 600 kilograms of cannabis.

The statistics show that Morocco and Nigeria remain the countries in Africa with the largest seizures of cannabis and cannabis resin.