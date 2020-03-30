South Korea Keen for Close Cooperation with Morocco in COVID-19 Response

Last week, Morocco’s government closed a deal with a South Korean medical supply manufacturer and distributor to provide the north African country with thousands of test kits.

Rabat – South Korea’s Foreign Affairs Minister Kang Kyung Wha held a phone conversation with her Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita on Monday to discuss means that would help the two countries cope with COVID-19.

The South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Kyung Wha called for “special attention and cooperation” with the Moroccan government.

The official asked the Moroccan government to provide necessary support to South Korean citizens traveling and residing in Morocco, according to Konas.net.

The Korean news outlet added that Morocco’s foreign affairs minister lauded South Korea’s response capacity, including the “ability to perform medical tests in response to COVID-19.”

The Moroccan official also shared the country’s intention to purchase medical products, such as Korean test kits.

In response, the South Korean minister called for “close cooperation” between the two countries.

The official also expressed her country’s determination to continue to provide all goods needed.

Kyung Wha proceeded to highlight the importance of international cooperation to overcome the COVID-19 crisis.

On March 26, the Moroccan government and South Korean medical supply manufacturer and distributor Osang Healthcare closed a deal that will allow the north African country to acquire 100,000 COVID-19 test kits.

The kits include in-vitro diagnostic tests, which use samples taken from the human body such as blood. The kits comply with WHO guidelines and are certified for sale in Europe.

The kits will reach Morocco via a special flight that will also return South Korean citizens home from Africa, arranged in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Moroccan ministry is also helping to negotiate the supply of test kits for other African governments.

Morocco has entered the second phase of its COVID-19 outbreak. The country confirmed 516 cases as of Monday, March 30, including 29 fatalities.